Home States Telangana

Telangana govt failed to complete pending projects: CLP leader

When Rajasekhar Reddy took over as the CM in 2004, new projects were started under Jala Yagnam scheme to irrigate 45 lakh acres.

Published: 09th June 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

CLP leader Mallu Batti Vikramarka visits the Dindi Nakkalagandi Project in Chandampet mandal of Nalgonda district on Thursday

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Questioning the BRS government’s commitment to development in rural areas, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday alleged that it failed to complete the projects started under the Jala Yajnam scheme during former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s regime.

Speaking to the media at the Dindi Nakkalagandi Project in Chandampet Mandal, he said: “In the last 10 years, not even a single drop of water was provided to the Nalgonda district. Let the BRS leaders prove me wrong. I am ready for a debate on the issue.”

The Congress leader also rejected the claims made by the State government over the supply of irrigation water, he said: “Before the BRS was voted to power, the projects were designed to provide irrigation water to 95 lakh acres in the State by 2014. Telangana region had 15 lakh acres of ayacut in 1948. By 2004, the ayacut area increased by another 35 lakh acres. When Rajasekhar Reddy took over as the CM in 2004, new projects were started under the Jala Yagnam scheme to irrigate 45 lakh acres.”“By the time BRS came to power, there were projects providing irrigation water to 95 lakh acres,” he added.

“After formation of separate State, the BRS government took Rs 5 lakh crore loan to provide water to five lakh acres. But, in the last 10 years, no new irrigation projects were started. Not even a small pond has been dug in the State,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallu Bhatti VikramarkaBRS
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp