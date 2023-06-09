Telangana govt failed to complete pending projects: CLP leader

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Questioning the BRS government’s commitment to development in rural areas, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday alleged that it failed to complete the projects started under the Jala Yajnam scheme during former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s regime.

Speaking to the media at the Dindi Nakkalagandi Project in Chandampet Mandal, he said: “In the last 10 years, not even a single drop of water was provided to the Nalgonda district. Let the BRS leaders prove me wrong. I am ready for a debate on the issue.”

The Congress leader also rejected the claims made by the State government over the supply of irrigation water, he said: “Before the BRS was voted to power, the projects were designed to provide irrigation water to 95 lakh acres in the State by 2014. Telangana region had 15 lakh acres of ayacut in 1948. By 2004, the ayacut area increased by another 35 lakh acres. When Rajasekhar Reddy took over as the CM in 2004, new projects were started under the Jala Yagnam scheme to irrigate 45 lakh acres.”“By the time BRS came to power, there were projects providing irrigation water to 95 lakh acres,” he added.

“After formation of separate State, the BRS government took Rs 5 lakh crore loan to provide water to five lakh acres. But, in the last 10 years, no new irrigation projects were started. Not even a small pond has been dug in the State,” he added.

