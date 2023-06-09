Telangana to get Rs 500-crore pharma facility

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao broke ground for the SGD Corning Technologies Private Limited pharmaceutical-glass-tubing facility in Mahbubnagar on Thursday.

The event also included the announcement of the joint venture of Corning Incorporated and SGD Pharma which will help drugmakers respond to complex capacity and quality issues while meeting global demand for critical medicines.

Delighted to break-ground for the world-class glass manufacturing facility of @Corning, a US based fortune 500 company and France based @SGDPharma being established in Vemula, Telangana with an investment of ₹500 Crore and direct & indirect employment potential of 1500 people… pic.twitter.com/7AMkTFGhTU June 8, 2023

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “I am delighted that Corning, a global leader in glass innovation, and SGD Pharma, a global leader in glass packaging, have selected Telangana to build their world-class facility. The project of approximately Rs 500 crore is slated to play a crucial role in increasing the primary packaging capabilities of the industry to support increased vaccine and critical drug production from Telangana. The SGD-Corning partnership is a welcome step forward as we move toward growing our ecosystem to achieve India’s goal of becoming a $250B ecosystem by 2030.”

“The partnership with Corning represents yet another step in SGD Pharma’s ongoing evolution of our offerings and services and will expand our portfolio of high-quality tubular glass packaging,” said SGD CEO Olivier Rousseau, adding, “We see an opportunity for the industry to improve drug filling quality and performance capabilities by transitioning to Corning’s coated vial technology.”

Skill development unit to train 100 women in 1st batch

Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the establishment of a Rural Skill Development Centre (RSDC) in Mahbubnagar on Thursday. This initiative is being executed by Cyient Foundation in collaboration with the 100 Days Later Foundation especially for financially disadvantaged women.

In the pilot batch, 100 women are being trained for gainful employment in industries related to electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and healthcare

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao broke ground for the SGD Corning Technologies Private Limited pharmaceutical-glass-tubing facility in Mahbubnagar on Thursday. The event also included the announcement of the joint venture of Corning Incorporated and SGD Pharma which will help drugmakers respond to complex capacity and quality issues while meeting global demand for critical medicines. Delighted to break-ground for the world-class glass manufacturing facility of @Corning, a US based fortune 500 company and France based @SGDPharma being established in Vemula, Telangana with an investment of ₹500 Crore and direct & indirect employment potential of 1500 people… pic.twitter.com/7AMkTFGhTUgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 8, 2023 Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “I am delighted that Corning, a global leader in glass innovation, and SGD Pharma, a global leader in glass packaging, have selected Telangana to build their world-class facility. The project of approximately Rs 500 crore is slated to play a crucial role in increasing the primary packaging capabilities of the industry to support increased vaccine and critical drug production from Telangana. The SGD-Corning partnership is a welcome step forward as we move toward growing our ecosystem to achieve India’s goal of becoming a $250B ecosystem by 2030.” “The partnership with Corning represents yet another step in SGD Pharma’s ongoing evolution of our offerings and services and will expand our portfolio of high-quality tubular glass packaging,” said SGD CEO Olivier Rousseau, adding, “We see an opportunity for the industry to improve drug filling quality and performance capabilities by transitioning to Corning’s coated vial technology.” Skill development unit to train 100 women in 1st batch Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the establishment of a Rural Skill Development Centre (RSDC) in Mahbubnagar on Thursday. This initiative is being executed by Cyient Foundation in collaboration with the 100 Days Later Foundation especially for financially disadvantaged women. In the pilot batch, 100 women are being trained for gainful employment in industries related to electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and healthcare