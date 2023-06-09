Woman cheated, robbed by man posing as NIMS doctor in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman from Kukatpally was deceived and robbed by an imposter doctor in Gopalapuram police station’s jurisdiction on Thursday.

The victim, who operates a tea stall in the area, met the imposter on a train journey to Vijayawada while en route to a relative’s wedding. The imposter, claiming to be a home surgeon at NIMS Hospital, gained the victim’s trust and offered to treat her persistent back pain at a reduced cost.

After reaching the city, the imposter called the victim and offered to pick her up from Secunderabad Railway Station. Instead of taking her to a proper medical facility, he suggested conducting a brief check-up at a nearby lodge due to his alleged time constraints. Trusting the imposter, the victim followed his instructions, took a pill he provided, and fell asleep.

Upon waking up after a couple of hours, the victim discovered that the imposter had vanished and that her mobile phone and gold chain were missing from her bag. The victim immediately reported the incident to the Gopalapuram police, who registered a case of cheating and theft. An investigation on the matter is on.

