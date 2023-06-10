Former MP Ponguleti continues suspense on future

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Belying all expectations, former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday allowed the suspense over his political future to continue, even after a three-hour meeting with key leaders and workers from 10 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Khammam district. After the meeting, he left for Hyderabad without revealing his future plans.

However, while not explicitly confirming his affiliation, the former MP indirectly hinted at joining the Congress. He said that he would announce his decision during a media briefing in Hyderabad within the next three to four days and made it clear that his choice would be influenced by the sentiments of his cadre.

According to sources, 20 leaders and workers voiced their opinions, unanimously suggesting that Congress would be the best option, leaving no room for second thoughts. The former MP said that some sitting BRS MLAs who fear that they may be denied tickets in the upcoming elections have expressed interest in aligning with him.

He said that he planned to meet with key leaders from the BRS and other MLAs over the next two days in Hyderabad before making his final announcement. Describing BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao as “a father figure who betrayed his trust”, Srinivasa Reddy asserted that the time has come to reciprocate the mistreatment he endured within the BRS “with interest”.

