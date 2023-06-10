Kavitha calls Congress leaders ‘tourists’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD: Responding to the comment made by Congress on Twitter, criticising her for “defaming the Congress rule”, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday described the leaders of the grand old party as ‘tourists’ on a visit to Telangana.

“Not at all surprised to see that this is all the Congress Party had instead of an actual and factual rebuttal in their defence. Truth is, no party has any counter to the proven Governance Model of CM KCR and BRS Government. Also, with a pinch of salt you’ll agree the world-class infrastructure and schemes that have been ushered by Telangana Govt led by CM KCR is something that every citizen, visitor and “tourists” in Telangana commend (sic),” she tweeted.

Not at all surprised to see that this is all the Congress Party had instead of an actual and factual rebuttal in their defence.



Truth is, no party has any counter for the proven Governance Model of CM KCR and BRS Government. Also, with a pinch of salt you’ll agree the world… https://t.co/8jSkDHAv20 June 9, 2023

Earlier in the day, the State unit of Congress tweeted: “The statement by BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha about defaming Congress rule and Congress leaders in Telangana will be taken with a pinch of salt. A party that has failed to deliver now wants to direct ire against Congress. The hand-in-glove strategy of BRS & BJP in Telangana is clearly evident, and BRS leaders seem to be in fool’s paradise (sic).”

‘Golden era of welfare in Telangana’

Meanwhile, speaking at an event held in Nadipalli village of Nizamabad district as part of the ongoing Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Kavitha described the rule of Chief Minister KCR as a ‘golden era’ Telangana in terms of welfare. She criticised the BJP for their lack of ‘understanding of the State’s culture’, and accused the Congress of merely making empty promises. Kavitha emphasised that the Chief Minister governs the State with utmost care.

“He (KCR) takes care of the people of Telangana like a mother would do for her children,” she said.

She highlighted the inclusive nature of KCR’s rule, stating that his initiatives benefit all sections of society. Kavitha mentioned that Telangana is the only State in the country that provides pensions to Beedi workers.

Furthermore, Kavitha praised the CM for his unwavering support to farmers, stating that he stands by them from sowing to harvest. “In the district, nearly 2,60,000 people have benefitted from the Rythu Bandhu scheme, with a total disbursement of Rs 2,385 crore,” she said.

HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD: Responding to the comment made by Congress on Twitter, criticising her for “defaming the Congress rule”, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday described the leaders of the grand old party as ‘tourists’ on a visit to Telangana. “Not at all surprised to see that this is all the Congress Party had instead of an actual and factual rebuttal in their defence. Truth is, no party has any counter to the proven Governance Model of CM KCR and BRS Government. Also, with a pinch of salt you’ll agree the world-class infrastructure and schemes that have been ushered by Telangana Govt led by CM KCR is something that every citizen, visitor and “tourists” in Telangana commend (sic),” she tweeted. Not at all surprised to see that this is all the Congress Party had instead of an actual and factual rebuttal in their defence. Truth is, no party has any counter for the proven Governance Model of CM KCR and BRS Government. Also, with a pinch of salt you’ll agree the world… https://t.co/8jSkDHAv20googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) June 9, 2023 Earlier in the day, the State unit of Congress tweeted: “The statement by BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha about defaming Congress rule and Congress leaders in Telangana will be taken with a pinch of salt. A party that has failed to deliver now wants to direct ire against Congress. The hand-in-glove strategy of BRS & BJP in Telangana is clearly evident, and BRS leaders seem to be in fool’s paradise (sic).” ‘Golden era of welfare in Telangana’ Meanwhile, speaking at an event held in Nadipalli village of Nizamabad district as part of the ongoing Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Kavitha described the rule of Chief Minister KCR as a ‘golden era’ Telangana in terms of welfare. She criticised the BJP for their lack of ‘understanding of the State’s culture’, and accused the Congress of merely making empty promises. Kavitha emphasised that the Chief Minister governs the State with utmost care. “He (KCR) takes care of the people of Telangana like a mother would do for her children,” she said. She highlighted the inclusive nature of KCR’s rule, stating that his initiatives benefit all sections of society. Kavitha mentioned that Telangana is the only State in the country that provides pensions to Beedi workers. Furthermore, Kavitha praised the CM for his unwavering support to farmers, stating that he stands by them from sowing to harvest. “In the district, nearly 2,60,000 people have benefitted from the Rythu Bandhu scheme, with a total disbursement of Rs 2,385 crore,” she said.