KCR hikes pensions for disabled, announces Rs 700 crore bonus for SCCL

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

MANCHERIAL: Effective immediately, persons with disabilities across the State will receive a monthly pension of Rs 4,116, an increase of Rs 1,100 from the previous amount, while the bonus for Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employees will see a substantial hike, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Friday.

This decision is expected to benefit approximately five lakh individuals. Over the past eight years, the State government has disbursed Rs 10,310.36 crore in social security pensions to 5,16,890 persons with disabilities.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Integrated District Collectorate Complex here, the Chief Minister accused the Congress of selling sold 49% of equity to the Union government, resulting in the deterioration of Singareni. In contrast, he highlighted that under the BRS government, the SCCL has flourished, and its profits have surged. As a token of appreciation for the employees’ dedication and hard work, the Chief Minister announced a bonus of around Rs 700 crore for SCCL employees, a substantial increase from the mere Rs 40 crore bonus announced before 2014.

Lauding the progress achieved by the SCCL, KCR said that the company’s turnover has soared from Rs 11,000 crore in 2014 to an impressive Rs 33,000 crore at present. Additionally, the SCCL’s profits, which stood at Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore in 2014, have now reached Rs 2,184 crore. KCR also expressed the government’s commitment to expanding SCCL’s activities beyond coal mining, with plans to explore other minerals such as iron ore in the State.

Drawing attention to the power shortage in the country despite India’s substantial coal reserves of 361 billion tonnes, the Chief Minister criticised the BJP-led Union government’s attempts to privatise the power and coal sectors. He stressed that these reserves were sufficient to provide power to all consumers for the next 150 years. Addressing concerns related to corruption in property registrations, the Chief Minister reiterated the success of the Dharani portal in eradicating malpractices. He warned against scrapping the portal, highlighting the potential return of ‘Dalari rajayam’ in the State if such a step were taken.

KCR called upon the people to reject the Congress for saying that it would abolish the Dharani portal if it came to power, and urged them to throw the grand old party into the Bay of Bengal. The Chief Minister also revealed that the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, designed to provide Rs 3 lakh in three phases for the construction of houses to individuals with their own house sites, would be launched this month.

