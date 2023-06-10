KCR opens Mancherial collectorate complex in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the Integrated Office Development Complex, constructed at a cost of Rs 55 crore on a 26-acre site in Mancherial district on Friday. During the ceremony, he also inaugurated the party office and laid the foundation stones for various developmental projects in the district.

The foundation stone was laid for the lift irrigation scheme in the Chennur constituency to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,658 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for the Mandamarry oil palm factory to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, a bridge between Mancherial and Anthargaon which will be built at a cost of Rs 164 crore, and a Rs 205 crore medical college building near Gudipet in Hazipur Mandal.

Addressing officials in the collector’s office meeting hall, KCR announced that the Palle and Patana Pragathi programme would commence on July 1. On the occasion, the CM distributed sheep to the beneficiaries and launched the financial assistance scheme for BC communities under which beneficiaries will get Rs 1 lakh each.

ADILABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the Integrated Office Development Complex, constructed at a cost of Rs 55 crore on a 26-acre site in Mancherial district on Friday. During the ceremony, he also inaugurated the party office and laid the foundation stones for various developmental projects in the district. మంచిర్యాల జిల్లా నూతన సమీకృత కలెక్టర్ కార్యాలయ భవనాన్ని ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు ఈరోజు ప్రారంభించారు. అనంతరం కలెక్టర్ కార్యాలయంలో ఏర్పాటుచేసిన సమావేశంలో ప్రసంగించారు. pic.twitter.com/4QAp30nyMD — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 9, 2023 The foundation stone was laid for the lift irrigation scheme in the Chennur constituency to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,658 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for the Mandamarry oil palm factory to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, a bridge between Mancherial and Anthargaon which will be built at a cost of Rs 164 crore, and a Rs 205 crore medical college building near Gudipet in Hazipur Mandal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing officials in the collector’s office meeting hall, KCR announced that the Palle and Patana Pragathi programme would commence on July 1. On the occasion, the CM distributed sheep to the beneficiaries and launched the financial assistance scheme for BC communities under which beneficiaries will get Rs 1 lakh each.