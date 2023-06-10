Home States Telangana

KCR opens Mancherial collectorate complex in Telangana

The foundation stone was laid for  lift irrigation scheme in the Chennur constituency to be construction at an estimated to cost Rs 1,658 crore.

Published: 10th June 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 11:41 AM

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao presents a bouquet to Mancherial Collector B Santhosh after inaugurating the Integrated Collector office building on Friday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the Integrated Office Development Complex, constructed at a cost of Rs 55 crore on a 26-acre site in Mancherial district on Friday. During the ceremony, he also inaugurated the party office and laid the foundation stones for various developmental projects in the district.

The foundation stone was laid for the lift irrigation scheme in the Chennur constituency to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,658 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for the Mandamarry oil palm factory to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, a bridge between Mancherial and Anthargaon which will be built at a cost of Rs 164 crore, and a Rs 205 crore medical college building near Gudipet in Hazipur Mandal.

Addressing officials in the collector’s office meeting hall, KCR announced that the Palle and Patana Pragathi programme would commence on July 1. On the occasion, the CM distributed sheep to the beneficiaries and launched the financial assistance scheme for BC communities under which beneficiaries will get Rs 1 lakh each.

