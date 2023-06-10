People seeking change of govt, have decided to support BJP: Bandi

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said that the people of Telangana are seeking a change of government and are ready to give an opportunity to the BJP to serve them.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the arrangements being made for a public meeting to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Khammam on June 15, he said: “The BRS and the Congress, as well as a section of the media, are conspiring against the BJP and trying to damage its image and electoral prospects.”

Specifically targeting the grand old party, he said: “The Congress has no future in Telangana. It won’t stand even if someone lifts it with a jack.”Referring to Left parties, he said: “Communist parties too have no future in the State. Their leaders are shamelessly working for an alliance with the BRS even though KCR criticised them in the past.”

Sanjay also appealed to the BJP cadre not to ignore the so-called breaking news, but to focus on making the public meeting to be addressed by Amit Shah a grand success. “Let’s us show our strength by making Amith Shah meeting a grand success. We proved it during the recent Nirudogya March held at Khammam. Let’s do it again,” he said.

“The BRS leaders’ harassment and atrocities are increasing in Khammam district by the day. People are vexed with the attitude of the ruling party’s leaders,” he said. Several BJP leaders, including Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, G Mohan Rao, Vijaya Rama Rao, Galla Satyanarayana and Nunna Ravi Kumar, were present on the occasion.

