Telangana High Court refuses to stay Group-1 preliminary exam

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday declined to stay the Group-I preliminary examination scheduled to take place on June 11, which about three lakh applicants are likely to take. A Division Bench of the High Court comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice N Rajeshwar Rao refused to stay the Group -I Preliminary examination, observing that the courts had no choice but to rely on the Constitutional Body (TSPSC) to organise the competitive examination.

During the hearing, Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili turned to the counsel for the petitioner, J Sudheer, said, “If the examination is postponed, how much time would be required to submit a chargesheet? We do not know... If your argument is taken into account and the investigation is turned over to the CBI, it might take another 20 years, as was the case with the 2008 DSC selection, when the issue went up to the Supreme Court, which sent the matter back to the High Court to resolve the case which led to the candidates losing more than 15 years, and there is no relief for the DSC 2008 aspirants.”

Sudheer, the counsel for petitioner S Muralidhar Reddy, sought a stay on the Group-I preliminary examination and vehemently opposed the TSPSC’s decision to hold the exam in a hurried manner, claiming that the Commission’s credibility has been shattered as the SIT arrests of the accused involved in the question paper leak are taking place every day.

Because of the many question paper leaks, the TSPSC’s reputation is now at its lowest ebb. If the exam is allowed to be held, nearly 500 selected candidates will be sitting on our shoulders for the next 30-35 years, and the TSPSC, despite question paper leakage, is playing an opaque role by refusing to divulge the information sought by us on question paper leak, for which we are seeking information under RTI.

Harender Prasad, Special Government Pleader attached to the office of the Advocate General, informed the Court that over two lakh candidates had downloaded their hall tickets and were preparing to sit for the exam at 993 locations. Furthermore, he informed the court about the SIT’s investigation into the TSPSC question paper leak and revealed that the SIT has submitted three status reports before the Court on the inquiry into the TSPSC question paper leak.

However, while dismissing the Writ Appeal, the Division Bench stated that the entire selection process for Group I preliminary examination applicants will be subject to the outcome of the Writ petitions presently before the Court.

'Allow petitioners to appear for Gr-1 exam'

Justice P Madhavi Devi of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the TSPSC to allow the petitioners -- Nalagoppula Suresh of Jangaon district and three others to appear for Group-1 preliminary exams on June 11. The court also ordered the TSPSC to issue exam hall tickets to the petitioners.

