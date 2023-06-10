Home States Telangana

Two firms keen to set up gold refineries in Telangana

The refineries will be located in a dedicated gold cluster within the Maheshwaram Industrial Park in  RR district

Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan

Telangana IT and Industries Prinicipal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan (File photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is all set to welcome two major gold refineries as leading jewellery giants engage in discussions with the State government to establish their manufacturing units. The refineries will be located in a dedicated gold cluster within the Maheshwaram Industrial Park in  Rangareddy district.

Currently, the industrial park houses three gold refineries, including Caps Gold, and Malabar Gold and Diamonds is making significant progress in completing its manufacturing unit. If all goes according to plan, Malabar Gold and Diamonds will unveil its largest gold refinery in December. The company is investing over Rs 700 crore in the manufacturing unit and refinery, which is expected to create job opportunities for approximately 2,500 jewellery artisans in the State.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT, Industries and Commerce, said, “The gems and jewellery industry, along with 13 other sectors that have shown remarkable growth, has enhanced our government’s reputation for ease of doing business. We have focused on providing attractive incentives and addressing the shortage of skilled workers by taking additional responsibility for training. Furthermore, we encourage jewellery associations in Narayanpet and Karimnagar to equip themselves to provide job work for larger players and extend similar opportunities to them.”

Venkata Sekhar, Industrial Promotion Officer and Director of Gems and Jewellery mentioned that major jewellery manufacturers have already invested over Rs 1000 crore in refinery activities at the industrial park. “There are lands available for additional gold refineries or processing units. With over 5,000 outlets and 400 manufacturers in Hyderabad alone, the jewellery industry significantly contributes to employment in the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, Informa Markets introduced the 15th edition of the Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF). The event will feature more than 250 top exhibitors and is estimated to attract over 8,000 trade buyers, showcasing over 600 exclusive brands.

Mukesh Agarwal, the convener of HJF, said that Hyderabad boasts of a significant workforce and is home to 300 to 400 jewellery manufacturing units. The city is attracting investments from both national and international players, and the jewellery manufacturing industry in Hyderabad has experienced significant advancements with the support of the State government, he added.

