Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case: Court rejects Bhaskar Reddy’s bail plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special court for CBI cases here on Friday rejected the bail petition of YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy’s father YS Bhaskar Reddy in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case. Senior counsel Umamaheswwara Rao presented arguments on behalf of Bhaskar Reddy.

The CBI, which is investigating the murder case, said that Bhaskar Reddy played a key role in the murder and vehemently opposed his plea for release on bail. Sunitha, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, has appealed to the CBI court not to give bail to Bhaskar Reddy in the middle of the investigation.

She has expressed her apprehensions about the impact on witnesses and the course of an investigation if Bhaskar Reddy was given bail.

Bhaskar Reddy was nabbed by the CBI in Pulivendula about two months ago and has been lodged in the Chanchalguda Central Prison as a remand prisoner since then. Vivekananda Reddy was brutally killed in his house in the early hours of March 15, 2019, and his body was found in a pool of blood in the bathroom.

Avinash’s father played a key role: CBI

The CBI said that Bhaskar Reddy played a key role in the murder and vehemently opposed his plea for release on bail. Sunitha, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, has appealed to the CBI court not to give bail to Bhaskar Reddy in the middle of the investigation. She has expressed her apprehensions about the impact on witnesses and the course of an investigation if Bhaskar Reddy was given bail.

HYDERABAD: A special court for CBI cases here on Friday rejected the bail petition of YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy’s father YS Bhaskar Reddy in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case. Senior counsel Umamaheswwara Rao presented arguments on behalf of Bhaskar Reddy. The CBI, which is investigating the murder case, said that Bhaskar Reddy played a key role in the murder and vehemently opposed his plea for release on bail. Sunitha, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, has appealed to the CBI court not to give bail to Bhaskar Reddy in the middle of the investigation. She has expressed her apprehensions about the impact on witnesses and the course of an investigation if Bhaskar Reddy was given bail.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bhaskar Reddy was nabbed by the CBI in Pulivendula about two months ago and has been lodged in the Chanchalguda Central Prison as a remand prisoner since then. Vivekananda Reddy was brutally killed in his house in the early hours of March 15, 2019, and his body was found in a pool of blood in the bathroom. Avinash’s father played a key role: CBI The CBI said that Bhaskar Reddy played a key role in the murder and vehemently opposed his plea for release on bail. Sunitha, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, has appealed to the CBI court not to give bail to Bhaskar Reddy in the middle of the investigation. She has expressed her apprehensions about the impact on witnesses and the course of an investigation if Bhaskar Reddy was given bail.