Home States Telangana

Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case: Court rejects Bhaskar Reddy’s bail plea

Bhaskar Reddy was nabbed by the CBI in Pulivendula about two months ago and has been lodged in the Chanchalguda Central Prison as a remand prisoner since then.  

Published: 10th June 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Court , verdict judgement

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special court for CBI cases here on Friday rejected the bail petition of YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy’s father YS Bhaskar Reddy in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case. Senior counsel Umamaheswwara Rao presented arguments on behalf of Bhaskar Reddy.

The CBI, which is investigating the murder case, said that Bhaskar Reddy played a key role in the murder and vehemently opposed his plea for release on bail. Sunitha, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, has appealed to the CBI court not to give bail to Bhaskar Reddy in the middle of the investigation.

She has expressed her apprehensions about the impact on witnesses and the course of an investigation if Bhaskar Reddy was given bail.

Bhaskar Reddy was nabbed by the CBI in Pulivendula about two months ago and has been lodged in the Chanchalguda Central Prison as a remand prisoner since then. Vivekananda Reddy was brutally killed in his house in the early hours of March 15, 2019, and his body was found in a pool of blood in the bathroom.

Avinash’s father played a key role: CBI

The CBI said that Bhaskar Reddy played a key role in the murder and vehemently opposed his plea for release on bail. Sunitha, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, has appealed to the CBI court not to give bail to Bhaskar Reddy in the middle of the investigation. She has expressed her apprehensions about the impact on witnesses and the course of an investigation if Bhaskar Reddy was given bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Avinash ReddyBhaskar ReddyVivekananda Reddy’s murder case
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp