CBI quizzes Avinash Reddy on calls to Gangi Reddy, Rs 4-crore deal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Saturday appeared before the CBI in connection with the investigation into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. According to sources, the agency is investigating the Rs 4-crore alleged deal between the YSRC MP’s father Bhaskar Reddy and other accused in the case.

The CBI reportedly questioned Avinash Reddy about the phone calls among him, his father Bhaskar Reddy and A1 Erra Gangi Reddy as well as Dastagiri, who has turned approver in the case.

Sources also stated that the agency asked him as to why he should not be booked under murder charges and why he had brought pressure on circle inspector Shankaraiah not to register a murder case after the body of Vivekananda Reddy was found and not to conduct a postmortem examination on the body.

The CBI also tried to unravel the conspiracy behind the destruction of evidence at the scene of the crime. Avinash Reddy, who appeared before the CBI as per the anticipatory bail conditions imposed by the Telangana High Court, was subjected to questioning from 10 am to 5 pm.

