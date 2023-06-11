Home States Telangana

Counter KCR with facts: Manikrao Thakre to Congress

Thakre told his party leaders to make themselves available in their respective Assembly constituencies and to propagate facts on the governance of the BRS and BJP governments.

Published: 11th June 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 08:45 AM

Congress leader Manikrao Thakre

Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Saturday instructed party leaders to understand the “false propaganda” being propagated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and make the people aware of it. He was speaking at a review meeting with TPCC senior vice presidents, vice presidents, and general secretaries. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was present.

Thakre told his party leaders to make themselves available in their respective Assembly constituencies and to propagate facts on the governance of the BRS and BJP governments. He also urged them to strengthen the party from the booth level and to form mandal-level committees by the month-end.

“We will win, but hard work is the key. The election mood has set in. KCR is deceiving the people every day. You need to disseminate the hard facts to the people. Mingle with the people, explain his false propaganda and what Congress will do after coming to power,” Thakre said.

Revanth Reddy said that the meeting passed a resolution to invite Sonia Gandhi to lay the foundation stone of Gandhian Ideology Centre, and commending CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on completing 1,000 km during his padayatra.

