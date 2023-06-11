Enabling the disabled

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anirudh Sandela, a 25-year-old visually impaired person, beams with excitement as he anticipates his upcoming role as a Machine Learning Data Associate at Amazon. “This opportunity is a true blessing for someone like me. It means not only financial independence for myself and my family but also serves as inspiration for others with visual impairment,” says enthusiastic Anirudh.

Sandela is one of the many success stories nurtured by Youth4Jobs, an organisation based in Hyderabad, that offers skill training to young individuals with disabilities. Becoming a guiding light for disabled youth across the nation, Youth4Jobs has recently gained recognition through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with the governments of Maharashtra and Haryana, acknowledging their exceptional services.

‘Witnessing magic’

According to the 2011 Census, only 25% of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) are engaged in the country’s workforce. Meera Shenoy, the founder and CEO of Youth4Jobs, highlights that societal attitudes, company mindsets, and community perspectives are among the significant challenges faced by disabled youth. “Securing employment is a pivotal factor for disabled individuals, transforming them from being perceived as burdens to become assets for their families,” she says. In her words, finding a job is like “witnessing magic for such people.”

The hurdles faced by disabled people, especially women, are even more multifaceted. At Youth4Jobs, Shenoy usually witnesses the transformative impact of empowering disabled women. “When a disabled woman finds her voice, she becomes a guide and a support system for other women,” Shenoy says.

She is now working on her plan to launch a global platform for female entrepreneurs with disabilities this September.

Hiring on merit

Gail Sandeep, who is speech and hearing impaired, has been employed at Amazon since 2020. Initially, he faced communication barriers with his co-workers. However, sign language workshops facilitated by Youth4Jobs have bridged this gap and fostered a more inclusive work environment.

Youth4Jobs firmly advocates for companies to hire individuals through their organisation based on merits, rather than pity or sympathy. M Sai Prasad, a member of Youth4Jobs, explains that they prioritise three factors when assessing potential recruiters: policy acceptance, accessibility, and accommodation. However, the journey is not without its challenges. Shenoy acknowledges that the primary obstacle they face is combating ignorance within companies, as many lack the necessary infrastructure and budget to employ persons with disabilities.

Returning the favour

Remarkably, Youth4Jobs’ alumni consistently give back to both the organisation and the community. “They become mentors for others and provide valuable insights into employment opportunities,” Shenoy says Through the Grassroot Academy initiative, alumni now lead awareness programmes at the village level, fostering greater understanding and inclusivity.Youth4Jobs continues to illuminate paths for disabled individuals. Their unwavering dedication to empowerment inspires many. The organisation believes they can create a society where every person, regardless of ability, can shine and achieve their dreams.

Illiminating paths

Youth4Jobs continues to illuminate paths for disabled individuals. People interested in acquiring training can contact them at this number: 9392923876

