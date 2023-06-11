Group I exam today; no shoe, belts allowed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday announced that all the preparations for the Group-1 examination were completed. The commission released a statement detailing the arrangements made for the exam scheduled to take place from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm on Sunday. A total of 994 examination centres have been set up across all 33 districts in the State to accommodate the 3,80,081 candidates who have applied for the test.

Collectors and additional collectors have been given the responsibility of conducting the exam without giving any scope for malpractice. The commission provided guidelines and suggestions through video conferences with district officials and conducted multiple conferences with the chairman, and officials from all branches.

It has been clarified that electronic devices will not be allowed at the exam centres. Stringent action will be taken against those who violate the rules. Candidates have been instructed not to wear shoes and belts during the exam.

TSPSC Group 1 Preliminary exam was supposed to be held on June 4. However, it was cancelled following the leak of the preliminary question paper. The SIT constituted by the State government is probing the scam and arrested several persons for their involvement in the leak.

