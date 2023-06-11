Hyderabad to host jurists from across the world in September

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will host the prestigious International Conference of Jurists (ICJ) in September this year, revealed Dr Adish C Aggarwal, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the International Council of Jurists.

Telangana HC Advocates Association

welcomes SC Advocates Bar A

ssociation president Dr Adish

Aggarwal on Saturday

Speaking at a press conference held at the Telangana High Court Bar Association in the presence of HC Bar Association president Palle Nageswara Rao and Advocate-General BS Prasad, Dr Aggarwal said that 100 judges from across the globe and another 100 judges from India will take part in the conference to be held on September 16 and 17. The conference will witness the gathering of representatives from State Bar Associations and Bar Councils, creating a platform for international legal discourse.

Several States, including Rajasthan and Karnataka, have already enacted protective measures to safeguard the interests of their legal practitioners. Dr Aggarwal expressed the hope that Telangana would follow suit by passing the Advocates Protection Act that provides security to lawyers in the State.

“The primary objective of the ICJ is to foster a sense of camaraderie among jurists and judges worldwide, enabling them to extend support to one another,” he said.

Assuring full logistical support for the conference, BS Prasad said it would be an honour for Telangana to host such a significant event. The term “jurists” encompasses legal professionals, including judges, attorneys, lawmakers, law professors, and legal reporters.

Dr Aggarwal pointed out that even Chartered Accountants were included in the roster of jurists during the 2012 ICJ meeting held in London. He said that the mutual benefit that jurists from different nations and cultures stand to gain through the exchange of ideas, as they can emulate successful practices implemented in various countries.

Dr Aggarwal cited the example of the court case status display board, first introduced by the Lahore High Court in Pakistan in 2004. This innovation has been adopted by numerous courts worldwide, demonstrating the positive impact that legal systems can have on one another.

“Despite the wealth of information available online, a global conference offers unique advantages, enabling experts to address and resolve issues in real-time through direct physical interactions. Such immediate access to knowledge and expertise is not readily available on the internet,” he said.

Vice-president of the Telangana HC Advocates Association Chengalva Kalyan Ram, secretary K Pradeep Reddy, and Puli Devender were among those present.

