Lakshmiamma spent 45 years to preserve seeds of native crops

HYDERABAD: Monocultural cultivation presents various threats and challenges with far-reaching impacts on ecosystems, agriculture, and society. However, amidst a trend of farmers favouring single varieties despite its impact on agro-biodiversity, Lakshmiamma from Humnapur village of Medak district has dedicated over 45 years to preserving the biodiversity of numerous crops through seed conservation.

Lakshmiamma has safeguarded over 90 indigenous grains, pulses, oilseeds, and millets, while encouraging local farmers to cultivate these native varieties. On her 2-acre land, she cultivates a range of crops including green gram, black gram, sorghum, pearl millets, and ragi.

Lakshmiamma joined one of the sanghams (groups), established by the non-profit organisation Deccan Development Society (DDS), in her twenties to learn more about seed preservation. Since then, she has been collecting seeds for DDS’s community seed bank. This practice of seed collection has been passed down through generations, with her mother and grandmother also contributing to the family’s seed collection for farming purposes.

Explaining their approach, Lakshmiamma says, “We procure seeds from local farmers who produce high-quality yields, sometimes paying higher prices per quintal. Additionally, some seeds are collected from sangham members who cultivate different crops. We transport and store these seeds at a seed bank in Pastapur village of the neighbouring Sangareddy district.”

To preserve the seeds, Lakshmiamma employs natural methods tailored to each variety, such as using neem powder, ash, and other techniques for pest control and insect protection. These sangham farmers, predominantly from Dalit families, sustain the traditional practice of mixed cropping. If one variety yields a poor crop in a season, another variety compensates, ensuring food and nutritional security for the farmers and households.

Explaining their process further, Lakshmiamma adds, “We follow a 1:2 ratio system for seed preservation. We provide one seed to the farmer for cultivation and, in return, receive two seeds of the same or different variety after the harvest. This method allows us to fulfil our needs more quickly as we receive the seeds within three months.”

The post-pandemic awareness of the health benefits associated with consuming millets and pulses has significantly increased. As more individuals transition from conventional food like rice to healthier options, the demand for these traditional varieties has also risen, notes Lakshmiamma.

