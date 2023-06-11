Home States Telangana

Lakshmiamma spent 45 years to preserve seeds of native crops

The post-pandemic awareness of the health benefits associated with consuming millets and pulses has significantly increased.

Published: 11th June 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmiamma has safeguarded over 90 indigenous grains, pulses, oilseeds, and millets, while encouraging local farmers to cultivate these native varieties.

Lakshmiamma has safeguarded over 90 indigenous grains, pulses, oilseeds, and millets, while encouraging local farmers to cultivate these native varieties.

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Monocultural cultivation presents various threats and challenges with far-reaching impacts on ecosystems, agriculture, and society. However, amidst a trend of farmers favouring single varieties despite its impact on agro-biodiversity, Lakshmiamma from Humnapur village of Medak district has dedicated over 45 years to preserving the biodiversity of numerous crops through seed conservation.

Laxmiamma engages in the
process of seed preservation

Lakshmiamma has safeguarded over 90 indigenous grains, pulses, oilseeds, and millets, while encouraging local farmers to cultivate these native varieties. On her 2-acre land, she cultivates a range of crops including green gram, black gram, sorghum, pearl millets, and ragi.

Lakshmiamma joined one of the sanghams (groups), established by the non-profit organisation Deccan Development Society (DDS), in her twenties to learn more about seed preservation. Since then, she has been collecting seeds for DDS’s community seed bank. This practice of seed collection has been passed down through generations, with her mother and grandmother also contributing to the family’s seed collection for farming purposes.

Explaining their approach, Lakshmiamma says, “We procure seeds from local farmers who produce high-quality yields, sometimes paying higher prices per quintal. Additionally, some seeds are collected from sangham members who cultivate different crops. We transport and store these seeds at a seed bank in Pastapur village of the neighbouring Sangareddy district.”

To preserve the seeds, Lakshmiamma employs natural methods tailored to each variety, such as using neem powder, ash, and other techniques for pest control and insect protection. These sangham farmers, predominantly from Dalit families, sustain the traditional practice of mixed cropping. If one variety yields a poor crop in a season, another variety compensates, ensuring food and nutritional security for the farmers and households.

Explaining their process further, Lakshmiamma adds, “We follow a 1:2 ratio system for seed preservation. We provide one seed to the farmer for cultivation and, in return, receive two seeds of the same or different variety after the harvest. This method allows us to fulfil our needs more quickly as we receive the seeds within three months.”

The post-pandemic awareness of the health benefits associated with consuming millets and pulses has significantly increased. As more individuals transition from conventional food like rice to healthier options, the demand for these traditional varieties has also risen, notes Lakshmiamma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seed conservationLakshmiamma
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp