Organic store in Public Gardens ropes in ryots from remote areas
Published: 11th June 2023 03:31 AM | Last Updated: 11th June 2023 09:22 AM
HYDERABAD: The organic food store of Bhagyanagar Gau Adharita Natural Farmer Producer Ltd, established nearly a year ago inside the Public Gardens in Hyderabad, expanded its range of products and also forged new partnerships with farmers from remote tribal areas. The store has been sourcing spices from the naturally-grown produce of Araku Valley. Additionally, they have introduced honey sourced from local beekeepers.Millet-based products, including Ragi pindi, Jonna pindi, Jowari roti, and others, are sourced from Ananthapur in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.