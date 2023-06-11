The engineer who choose soda over his job

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

Tula Raghunath

KARIMNAGAR: Tula Raghunath, a 30-year-old who previously worked as a software engineer, made a bold decision to quit his job and establish a Goli Soda unit in Karimnagar. Operating under the name Masti Goli Soda, his business has flourished not only in Karimnagar but also in neighboring districts like Warangal and Mancherial.

Raghunath invested Rs 3.5 crore to set up the soda unit in Rekurthi, near Satavahana University, on 16 guntas of land. Masti Goli Soda offers four flavours — lemon, orange, zinger, and blueberry — which have gained popularity for their distinct taste.

The soda is available in 200 ml glass bottles and 250 ml plastic bottles, priced at Rs 20 per bottle. Raghunath’s business supplies Goli Soda to various establishments such as kirana stores, bakeries, and tea stalls. They sell up to 10,000 bottles during the summer season.

