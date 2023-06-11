Home States Telangana

US consulate in Hyderabad aims to uplift women entrepreneurs

The implementation of the programme in the States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha is entrusted to the KIIT-Technology Business Incubator.

Published: 11th June 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

women entrepreneurs

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a remarkable collaboration, the US consulate in Hyderabad has partnered with KIIT-TBI to unveil the highly anticipated Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme. This initiative aims to equip women entrepreneurs with the essential skills and resources necessary to grow their businesses. The application deadline for this opportunity is

June 30. The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) offers enterprising women a transformative platform that nurtures their knowledge, expands their networks, and provides unparalleled access to the tools required for launching and scaling successful businesses. The AWE programme aligns with the US National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality. The implementation of the programme in the States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha is entrusted to the KIIT-Technology Business Incubator.

Renowned for supporting and promoting entrepreneurship, KIIT-TBI has demonstrated a special focus on rural entrepreneurship and empowering women to realise their entrepreneurial dreams. This collaboration is set to uplift and empower nearly 100 women entrepreneurs, serving as a catalyst for their professional journeys.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabadUS ConsulateAcademy for Women EntrepreneursKIIT-TBI
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp