US consulate in Hyderabad aims to uplift women entrepreneurs

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a remarkable collaboration, the US consulate in Hyderabad has partnered with KIIT-TBI to unveil the highly anticipated Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme. This initiative aims to equip women entrepreneurs with the essential skills and resources necessary to grow their businesses. The application deadline for this opportunity is

June 30. The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) offers enterprising women a transformative platform that nurtures their knowledge, expands their networks, and provides unparalleled access to the tools required for launching and scaling successful businesses. The AWE programme aligns with the US National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality. The implementation of the programme in the States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha is entrusted to the KIIT-Technology Business Incubator.

Renowned for supporting and promoting entrepreneurship, KIIT-TBI has demonstrated a special focus on rural entrepreneurship and empowering women to realise their entrepreneurial dreams. This collaboration is set to uplift and empower nearly 100 women entrepreneurs, serving as a catalyst for their professional journeys.

