Villagers of Hanamkonda district use plastic bottles to make bus stop

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Uppalapally village, located in Kamalapur mandal of Hanamkonda district, has undertaken a remarkable initiative to address environmental concerns and explore potential solutions. The village lacked a bus stop, prompting the Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO), G Pallavi, to lead the villagers in collecting plastic bottles to construct a bus stop.

Uppalapally is a village of 650 residents, which became a Gram Panchayat (GP) in August 2018. As part of the Palle Pakurthi initiative, the GP staff regularly collects garbage from every household in the village. The collected waste is then transported to the dump yard, where the staff segregates plastic bottles and other materials. During the sorting process, a significant number of used plastic bottles were collected. This sparked the idea of repurposing them to create a bus stop for the village.

Taking the lead, G Pallavi designed and sketched the blueprint for the bus stop. The GP, consisting of five members, worked diligently for a week, collecting a total of 1,200 empty plastic bottles. Pallavi explained that the bus stop was constructed by covering the roof with an iron sheet and erecting four iron rods to form the shelter.

By drilling longitudinal holes in the bottles and using wire rope to secure them together, they ensured proper airflow, preventing excessive heat buildup during the summer. Pallavi also expressed optimism about the durability of the shelter, estimating that it should last a long time as long as the bottles remain undamaged.

This unique initiative in Uppalapally village not only addresses the need for a bus stop but also promotes recycling and environmental consciousness. It serves as a testament to the community’s commitment to finding innovative solutions for their local challenges while making a positive impact on the environment.

