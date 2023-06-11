Home States Telangana

Villagers of Hanamkonda district use plastic bottles to make bus stop

This unique initiative in Uppalapally village not only addresses the need for a bus stop but also promotes recycling and environmental consciousness.

Published: 11th June 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

People wait at the bus stop at Uppalapally village in Hamankonda district

People wait at the bus stop at Uppalapally village in Hamankonda district

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Uppalapally village, located in Kamalapur mandal of Hanamkonda district, has undertaken a remarkable initiative to address environmental concerns and explore potential solutions. The village lacked a bus stop, prompting the Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO), G Pallavi, to lead the villagers in collecting plastic bottles to construct a bus stop.

Uppalapally is a village of 650 residents, which became a Gram Panchayat (GP) in August 2018. As part of the Palle Pakurthi initiative, the GP staff regularly collects garbage from every household in the village. The collected waste is then transported to the dump yard, where the staff segregates plastic bottles and other materials. During the sorting process, a significant number of used plastic bottles were collected. This sparked the idea of repurposing them to create a bus stop for the village.

Taking the lead, G Pallavi designed and sketched the blueprint for the bus stop. The GP, consisting of five members, worked diligently for a week, collecting a total of 1,200 empty plastic bottles. Pallavi explained that the bus stop was constructed by covering the roof with an iron sheet and erecting four iron rods to form the shelter.

By drilling longitudinal holes in the bottles and using wire rope to secure them together, they ensured proper airflow, preventing excessive heat buildup during the summer. Pallavi also expressed optimism about the durability of the shelter, estimating that it should last a long time as long as the bottles remain undamaged.

This unique initiative in Uppalapally village not only addresses the need for a bus stop but also promotes recycling and environmental consciousness. It serves as a testament to the community’s commitment to finding innovative solutions for their local challenges while making a positive impact on the environment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bus stopplastic bottles Mandal Parishad Development Office
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp