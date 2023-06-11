Ward Level Office Administration System launch on June 16

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-tier Ward Level Office Administration System, aimed at enhancing citizen participation and streamlining administrative processes, will be inaugurated simultaneously in all 150 GHMC wards on June 16, coinciding with Urban Progress Day, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao announced on Saturday.

The system seeks to decentralise and restructure the current administrative setup, providing citizens with convenient access and fostering greater engagement, improve accessibility and expedite grievance redressal. As part of this initiative, a Citizens Charter will be unveiled, outlining specific timelines for addressing grievances, prominently displayed at the ward offices.

Rama Rao, during an interactive session with GHMC’s Ward Level Officers in Hyderabad, stressed the government’s commitment to holding negligent builders accountable for incidents such as building collapses during the monsoon season. He directed GHMC to blacklist such builders, initiate criminal proceedings against them, and prioritise inspections of dilapidated structures.

“To combat the issue of dog menace, special drives will be conducted, and additional vehicles will be deployed. MLAs are also urged to allocate funds, if necessary, to address this problem, preventing any unfortunate incidents,” Rama Rao said. Expressing his optimism about the success of the ward office system, he pointed out that no other metro city in the country has implemented a similar model.

He called upon the public to collaborate with the government in maintaining cleanliness and designated every Saturday as “Rethink Day.” The concept of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle will be promoted, with designated collection points for unwanted household items, the Minister said. Addressing the status of vacant model markets, he instructed officials to ensure their operationalisation or repurposing into libraries, gyms, community halls, or other facilities beneficial to residents.

The staff assigned to each ward office comprises a ward administrative officer, engineer, town planner, entomologist, sanitary jawan, community organiser, urban biodiversity supervisor, assistant, line inspector, computer operator, and receptionist. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav commended the exceptional governance under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership.

