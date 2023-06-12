61 per cent candidates appear for TSPSC Group 1 preliminary exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of candidates who appeared for the TSPSC Group I preliminary re-exam on Sunday was less compared to the first test conducted on October 16, 2022. Around 61.37% of candidates (2,33,248) who applied for the exam appeared for Sunday’s test as against the 75% in the first exam, which was cancelled due to question paper leak case.

When the examination was first conducted last October, 2,86,051 out of 3,80,081 candidates who applied for 503 posts appeared for the test. It was the first Group I notification issued by the government after the formation of a separate Telangana State. Meanwhile, Rangareddy District Collector Dr S Harish rejected the rumours being spread on social media that the question paper was accessed by some candidates at least 30 minutes before the start of the examination at a centre in the district.It may be mentioned here that on March 11, 2023, the paper leak scandal came to light, following which the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad police was entrusted with the task of investigating the case.

Shortage of papers

In Nizamabad’s Kakatiya Mahila Junior College, there was a shortage of three bundles of question papers. However, two were adjusted with the buffer bundles available in the same college and from an adjacent institution. The third was sent from the district head quarters after a 14-minute delay.The TSPSC attributed the problem to packing errors and said the missing bundles were found in Sri Chaitanya Degree and PG College, Karimnagar.

