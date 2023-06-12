75 per cent of school buses lack fitness certificates in Telangana

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As schools in Hyderabad gear up to reopen, parents are growing concerned regarding the safety of their children only as less than 25% of school buses have obtained the mandatory fitness certificates. Out of approximately 20,000 school buses in Greater Hyderabad, only 5,000 have undergone fitness tests, raising serious concerns about their readiness to transport students.

Surprisingly, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has not issued any notices to school management to renew the fitness certificates of their vehicles. This oversight has allowed a significant number of buses to operate without meeting the necessary safety requirements. According to regulations, school buses must renew their fitness certificates annually, ensuring compliance with safety standards.

These standards include having a first-aid kit, an attendant to assist students, a driver with a valid heavy vehicle driving license and aged below 60, emergency exit windows, and a fire extinguisher. Failure to meet these requirements not only jeopardises student safety but also violates essential protocols.

Other private buses used by educational institutions must also renew their fitness certificates from the RTA before transporting students. This process involves a thorough inspection of the buses’ physical condition to ensure it is roadworthy. In addition to registration papers and driving licenses, school buses must carry valid fitness certificates.

The Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) has expressed concern about students’ safety. They have urged the RTA to take this matter seriously and enforce strict inspections and safety standards. K Venkat Sainadh, the joint secretary of HSPA, said that the fitness of school buses is a serious issue that requires immediate attention.

M Dayanand, the general secretary of the Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union, recalls that earlier RTA used to conduct road safety awareness programmes for school managements, bus drivers, and officials before the schools reopened. However, we are witnessing a lack of such proactive measures taken by the authorities now.

To address these concerns, the RTA has announced surprise inspections starting Monday to check for valid fitness certificates. Buses found to be non-compliant will face fines and potential seizure, highlighting the urgency of ensuring school transportation safety.

Kids at risk!

Out of approximately 20,000 school buses in Greater Hyderabad, only 5,000 have undergone fitness tests

RTA has not issued notices to school managements to renew the fitness certificates of their vehicles

Failure to meet these requirements jeopardises student safety and also violates essential protocols

HYDERABAD: As schools in Hyderabad gear up to reopen, parents are growing concerned regarding the safety of their children only as less than 25% of school buses have obtained the mandatory fitness certificates. Out of approximately 20,000 school buses in Greater Hyderabad, only 5,000 have undergone fitness tests, raising serious concerns about their readiness to transport students. Surprisingly, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has not issued any notices to school management to renew the fitness certificates of their vehicles. This oversight has allowed a significant number of buses to operate without meeting the necessary safety requirements. According to regulations, school buses must renew their fitness certificates annually, ensuring compliance with safety standards. These standards include having a first-aid kit, an attendant to assist students, a driver with a valid heavy vehicle driving license and aged below 60, emergency exit windows, and a fire extinguisher. Failure to meet these requirements not only jeopardises student safety but also violates essential protocols.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Other private buses used by educational institutions must also renew their fitness certificates from the RTA before transporting students. This process involves a thorough inspection of the buses’ physical condition to ensure it is roadworthy. In addition to registration papers and driving licenses, school buses must carry valid fitness certificates. The Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) has expressed concern about students’ safety. They have urged the RTA to take this matter seriously and enforce strict inspections and safety standards. K Venkat Sainadh, the joint secretary of HSPA, said that the fitness of school buses is a serious issue that requires immediate attention. M Dayanand, the general secretary of the Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union, recalls that earlier RTA used to conduct road safety awareness programmes for school managements, bus drivers, and officials before the schools reopened. However, we are witnessing a lack of such proactive measures taken by the authorities now. To address these concerns, the RTA has announced surprise inspections starting Monday to check for valid fitness certificates. Buses found to be non-compliant will face fines and potential seizure, highlighting the urgency of ensuring school transportation safety. Kids at risk! Out of approximately 20,000 school buses in Greater Hyderabad, only 5,000 have undergone fitness tests RTA has not issued notices to school managements to renew the fitness certificates of their vehicles Failure to meet these requirements jeopardises student safety and also violates essential protocols