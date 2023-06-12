Telangana BJP leaders hold secret meeting amidst reports of Bandi-Eatala rift

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of reports of a rift between BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and MLA Eatala Rajender, and the possibility of leadership change in Telangana and elevating Eatala as the party’s campaign committee chairman, a group of saffron party leaders met at the residence of former MP AP Jithender Reddy on Sunday.

Among the attendees were former MPs Vijayashanti, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, G Vivek Venkatswamy, Boora Narsaiah Goud and former TSPSC member Ch Vittal. The timing of the meeting and the secrecy with which it was held, has led to the speculation that the leaders were unhappy about the developments within the party, and were planning to go to Delhi to raise their objections.

On the rumours making rounds that the former MPs got together in support of Bandi Sanjay and against Eatala, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy wondered “how he could go against Eatala”, who he said, was “his man.”The presence of Vittal also indicates that the meeting was not against Eatala as he is known to be the latter’s close confidante.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Jithender Reddy dismissed the reports in the newspapers as ‘leaks’ being released by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to create confusion among the BJP cadre and damage the party’s poll prospects, especially at a time when it was “hitting the BRS really hard”.

“There is a system in BJP to elect the State president. A membership drive is held, and then presidents are elected starting from the village, then mandal, district and State levels. I also don’t think there is a campaign committee chairman position in the BJP unlike the Congress,” he said.

‘Chillar’ propaganda

Claiming that the meeting was held to discuss how to play their part in taking the ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abiyaan’ to villages, he said that they wanted to send a message to the cadre not to believe the ‘chillar’ propaganda being carried out by the chief minister.

He also assured that there was no rift within the party and that everybody was working unitedly to bring BJP to power in the State. He expressed confidence in the Central leadership taking important decision only after consulting the State leaders.

On the party’s efforts to get suspended BRS leaders Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy join BJP, he said that they have already advised the two leaders not to join Congress, which he predicted, would ultimately align with BRS in the elections.

“We have advised them that the enemy of their enemy should be their friend. We asked them why they want to continue being slaves of BRS,” he said.

