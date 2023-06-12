CM K Chandrasekhar Rao releases five volumes of ‘Telangana Charithra’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with BRS MLC K Kavitha, on Sunday released five volumes of “Telangana Charithra” at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.Published by Bharat Jagruthi, the books were the result of research conducted by Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam in the last six years. Expressing his delight, the Chief Minister said that Telangana has a great history and heritage, and that it was a matter of pride for Bharat Jagruthi and the researchers to unravel history of Telangana.“By understanding the past history and the present situation, we can lay the path for the future,” he added.He congratulated S Haragopal, V Murali, M Harikrishna and others who did exceptional work in bringing out the five volumes.