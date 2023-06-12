Home States Telangana

CPI targets both BJP, BRS in Telangana

Narayana also criticised the BRS government in the State, claiming that it has failed to properly implement Dalit Bandu scheme.

Published: 12th June 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: CPI national secretary K Narayana on Sunday asserted that the communists have every right to participate in the democratic process and raise people’s issues in legislative houses. Addressing the CPI Praja Garjana in Kothagudem town, he said due to the lack of presence of Left parties in legislative houses, people’s issues are not being debated in the legislative houses.

Alleging that BJP was resorting to communal politics, he said: “PM Modi gave Rs 13 lakh crore incentives to corporates, but neglecting farmers in the country. Modi and Adani are looting the country.”

Narayana also criticised the BRS government in the State, claiming that it has failed to properly implement Dalit Bandu scheme.“The Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries received only Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh and not Rs 10 lakh. The State government also failed to fulfil the promise of giving three acres of land to Dalits,” he said.

CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao and other leaders, including former State secretary Chada Venkata Reddy and district secretary SK Sabir Pasha, also spoke on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPTelanganaBRS
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp