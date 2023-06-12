CPI targets both BJP, BRS in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: CPI national secretary K Narayana on Sunday asserted that the communists have every right to participate in the democratic process and raise people’s issues in legislative houses. Addressing the CPI Praja Garjana in Kothagudem town, he said due to the lack of presence of Left parties in legislative houses, people’s issues are not being debated in the legislative houses.

Alleging that BJP was resorting to communal politics, he said: “PM Modi gave Rs 13 lakh crore incentives to corporates, but neglecting farmers in the country. Modi and Adani are looting the country.”

Narayana also criticised the BRS government in the State, claiming that it has failed to properly implement Dalit Bandu scheme.“The Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries received only Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh and not Rs 10 lakh. The State government also failed to fulfil the promise of giving three acres of land to Dalits,” he said.

CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao and other leaders, including former State secretary Chada Venkata Reddy and district secretary SK Sabir Pasha, also spoke on the occasion.

