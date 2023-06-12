Election Commission failed to stop misdeeds of political parties: Telangana CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the country remained directionless for the last 75 years, which has become a major stumbling block in its growth, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called upon the people to rise to the occasion and bring in a qualitative change in the country.

Addressing several leaders from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, who joined the pink party here on Sunday, Rao said that some parties pursued politics by chanting the names of founders of their parties, their grandfathers and fathers. “People do not require these names. Naam dari nahi... Kaam dari hona chahiye,” Rao said while indirectly attacking the Congress.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the Election Commission failed to stop irregularities, misdeeds and false promises being made by some parties. He declared that the BRS would set up its own office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh soon.

The BRS chief said that campaign vehicles should be arranged in all the constituencies of Madhya Pradesh and people should be sensitised to BRS’ ideology. Former MLAs from Madhya Pradesh and 200 other key leaders, including people’s representatives, joined the BRS in the presence of Rao.

Among those who joined the BRS under the leadership of BRS Madhya Pradesh coordinator Buddhsen Patel, included former MLA from Chandwada district, Junnar Dev constituency Ram Das YK, Sarvajan Kalyan Party national president Sanjay Yadav, Gondwana Party president Shobharam Balavi, Bhuvan Singh Koram and Laxman Maskole.

Addressing the newly inducted party members, the BRS chief said despite plenty of resources like water and others, farmers were dying by suicide in the country. “If one party is defeated and another party wins. The names of those parties will change. The names of those leaders will change... but nothing will change for the people. It is the responsibility of the people to elect governments that bring change in the way of working (nam badalnese kuch nahi hota... kam badalna chahiye),” he said.

Rao reiterated that BRS if voted to power at the Centre, would provide 24-hour electricity to people across the country within two years. “The BRS is not just a political party. It is a mission to bring qualitative change in the country,” he said.

