Environmentalists in Hyderabad oppose Forest Amendment Bill

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Environmentalists in Hyderabad have pointed out that there would be several problems if the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, introduced by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in the Lok Sabha on March 29 becomes an Act.

The major concerns they expressed in their suggestions and objections on the Bill include the weakening of the Forest Conservation Act as it would allow land diversion at a time when the Act needed to be further strengthened.

As forests are open treasures, diverting forest lands with too many exceptions and broad categorisations will result in inevitable damage to the forests, fear the conservationists. P Raghuveer, retired PCCF, in his memorandum said that the proposed provisions would not protect the forests at all, by facilitating use of forest land for non-forestry purposes through various relaxations.

As India has taken it upon itself to be carbon neutral by 2070, he emphasised that if the achievement of carbon neutrality is through clearing forest areas, nothing can be farther from the truth and he added that the provisions and the Preamble of the Act are in total contrast. The proposed amendment also includes exemptions for “security-related infrastructure” up to 10 hectares, eco-tourism facilities and any other activities specified by the Central government.

Similarly, activities such as Zoos and safaris are ex-situ conservation tools, and they must not come at the cost of natural habitats of wildlife. Besides, all development projects can be justified as public utility projects and concrete jungles will be created in the middle of pristine forests.

In Telangana there are several tribal communities under the name of culture and tradition who are using forest lands as dumping yards and cemeteries. In this context providing open access to communities further vandalises nature, he said.

