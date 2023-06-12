Home States Telangana

Former Telangana minister Jupally meets TPCC leader Venkat Reddy

Published: 12th June 2023 09:57 AM

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst the speculation that he will soon be joining the Congress, former minister Jupally Krishna Rao has called on TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at his residence on Sunday. AICC secretary and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu was present on the occasion.Speaking to the media after Sunday’s meeting, Venkat Reddy said that Krishna Rao is his good friend as both of them worked in former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinet.

He said that he has been negotiating with the leaders in a bid to convince them to join the grand old party.
Sridhar Babu said that they spoke about holding a public meeting as part of Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra. Venkat Reddy said that they are planning to hold a public meeting in Nalgonda on June 16 or 18.Meanwhile, Krishna Rao said that it was a casual meeting and that he reached Venkat Reddy’s house to have tea. He also said that he has not taken any decision to join any party.

