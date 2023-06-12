Lite byte: BJP neta’s rosy predictions for Telangana Assembly polls

By Express News Service

Politics, chai and biscuits?

A political leader travelled all the way from his district in a luxury car to have ‘chai and biscuits’ at a Congress MP’s residence in Hyderabad. It sounds strange, but apparently that was the reason they cited for their closed-door meeting.

However, the reality is otherwise. Jupally Krishna Rao who was suspended from the BRS has been meeting Congress leaders to confirm Assembly tickets for himself and his close aides, before joining the grand old party.

As part of this, he met Congress star campaigner and Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at the latter’s residence. It remains to be seen if the ‘chai’ served by Venkat Reddy tickled the taste buds of Jupally.

BJP neta’s rosy predictions

A senior BJP leader who is part of the party’s State core committee celebrated his birthday recently. Interacting with media persons, he predicted that BJP will win not less than 80 seats in the coming Assembly elections, and that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay will become the chief minister.

When asked what was he going to become, he said that education minister would be an apt position for him, as he heads educational institutions. He also said that after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting in Khammam on June 15, many leaders from other parties, including Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao will be joining the saffron brigade.

Is it all about delicious food?

It didn’t take much time for the media to get the wind of BJP netas holding a secret meeting at former parliament member AP Jithender Reddy’s residence on Sunday.

As nosy reporters and video journalists gathered outside the residence to know what was brewing within the party, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy simply downplayed the rumours making rounds that there was discontent among the party leaders.

“They make very delicious food at Jithender Reddy’s house. I have been asking him to invite us for lunch for quite some time. We all gathered here and had lunch,” he said, leaving the media persons poker-faced.

Inputs: Kartheek B, Vivek Bhoomi

