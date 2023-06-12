Telangana Director of Public Health wants to contest from Kothagudem on BRS ticket

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Revealing his decision to take a political plunge, Telangana Director of Public Health (DPH) G Srinivasa Rao on Sunday expressed his desire to contest from Kothagudem constituency in the next Assembly elections on BRS ticket.Srinivasa Rao, who formed a trust in the name of his father Suryanarayana, has been doing social service in the constituency by conducting health camps and job melas since 2022.

On several occasions, he indirectly hinted that he wants to contest elections with the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao.But, on Sunday, Srinivasa Rao came out openly about his plan to leave the job that he is ‘not satisfied’ with and to contest elections from Kothagudem during an interaction with the media.

Terming incumbent MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao as ‘very old’ to serve people, he said that the constituency has not witnessed development expected by the constituents.“Kothagudem has many resources and it can be developed well by utilising those resources. If people bless me and support me in the elections, I will develop this constituency and take it to the next level,” he said.Srinivasa Rao also claimed that he has written letters to one lakh people, seeking their suggestions for “building a better Kothagudem”.

KHAMMAM: Revealing his decision to take a political plunge, Telangana Director of Public Health (DPH) G Srinivasa Rao on Sunday expressed his desire to contest from Kothagudem constituency in the next Assembly elections on BRS ticket.Srinivasa Rao, who formed a trust in the name of his father Suryanarayana, has been doing social service in the constituency by conducting health camps and job melas since 2022. On several occasions, he indirectly hinted that he wants to contest elections with the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao.But, on Sunday, Srinivasa Rao came out openly about his plan to leave the job that he is ‘not satisfied’ with and to contest elections from Kothagudem during an interaction with the media. Terming incumbent MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao as ‘very old’ to serve people, he said that the constituency has not witnessed development expected by the constituents.“Kothagudem has many resources and it can be developed well by utilising those resources. If people bless me and support me in the elections, I will develop this constituency and take it to the next level,” he said.Srinivasa Rao also claimed that he has written letters to one lakh people, seeking their suggestions for “building a better Kothagudem”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });