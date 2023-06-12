Telangana Governor favours integration of healthcare schemes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday floated the idea to integrate the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme with the State Arogyasri scheme. Speaking at a free health camp held on Sunday, the governor emphasised the need for this collaboration to improve healthcare services in Telangana. She said that serving the people should be devoid of politics. She also recommended the enhancement of infrastructure in government medical hospitals and colleges across the State.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Health Conclave 2023, organised by KIMS Cuddles Hospital, brought together doctors, homemakers, employees, entrepreneurs, business heads, and political leaders. The conclave aimed to empower women by providing access to experts in women’s health and facilitating discussions on their specific health concerns.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presided over the event as chief guest. In her address, she highlighted the vital role women play in both the family and society. She emphasised that the progress of society depends on women’s well-being and encouraged women to prioritise their health by addressing even minor illnesses.

