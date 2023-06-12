Home States Telangana

Telangana KCR giving money to Congress to spoil BJP’s prospects: Bandi Sanjay

Sanjay, along with former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and other senior leaders, participated in the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan programme in the temple town of Vemulawada.

Published: 12th June 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/KARIMNAGAR: Expressing confidence in his party winning the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was giving huge sums of money to Congress candidates in constituency where the BRS’ prospects are bleak.

Sanjay, along with former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and other senior leaders, participated in the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan programme in the temple town of Vemulawada. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “KCR has no guts to directly take on the BJP. He is supporting the Congress. He is giving money to Congress candidates in constituencies where the BRS is not in a position to win.”

"The BRS leaders are trying to protect their assets. The Congress and the BRS are two sides of the same coin. They are trying to join hands in the elections to defeat BJP,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Javadekar said what the BJP-led Union government achieved in the last nine years is something that people couldn’t even dream of in the 70-odd years prior to that.  Addressing the media in Karimnagar, the former Union Minister said that the country has achieved global fame because of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Expressing confidence that the BJP would secure the people’s mandate in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said the saffron party was paying special attention to Telangana.

Bandi, Javadekar meet Karimnagar Dairy chairman

As part of Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, the former Union Minister along with Bandi Sanjay met Karimnagar Milk Productions Company Limited (Karimnagar Dairy) chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao, at his residence.During the meeting, Javadekar said the Congress, during its tenure at the Centre, had ignored and opposed several issues such as the abrogation of Article 370, giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission, supporting a tribal woman’s bid to become the President and the triple talaq issue.

