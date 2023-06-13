Home States Telangana

Bandi will lead BJP to power in Telangana: Prakash Javadekar

The BJP’s porivals wasted no time in accusing Javadekar and the party itself of having scant regard for Hindu dharma.

Prakash Javadekar, former HRD minister. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday expressed confidence in the BJP coming to power in Telangana under the leadership of party’s State president Bandi Sanjay.

Speaking to the media in Husnabad after inspecting the national highway works being carried out between Siddipet and Elkaturthi, he said: “Bandi Sanjay has the ability to bring change in Telangana. The BJP will surely come to power under his leadership.” 

Crediting Sanjay for strengthening the saffron party in Telangana with his Praja Sangrama Yatra, Javadekar also likened the former with Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari for his work ethic. “Bandi Sanjay is like Nitin Gadkari. Both are committed and work hard,” he said.

Entering temple with socks on
Meanwhile, Javadekar stoked controversy on Monday, allegedly entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada wearing socks. The BJP’s porivals wasted no time in accusing Javadekar and the party itself of having scant regard for Hindu dharma. Bandi Sanjay, however, clarified that the senior leader wore socks due to his age and denied that he had worn footwear inside the temple.  

