Despite challenges, G20 meetings held successfully in J&K: Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the 3rd Agriculture Deputies Meeting and Agriculture Ministers Meeting under the G20 Indian Presidency are scheduled to be held in Hyderabad between June 15 and 17, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that despite Pakistan and a few other countries raising objections, and “Islamic terrorist organisations” issuing warnings against holding G20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre successfully conducted the same.

“Pakistan military officials also challenged us against holding a G20 meeting in Kashmir, and wrote letters to participating countries, alleging that there is no peace in Kashmir. Pakistan ambassadors carried out propaganda against India. In spite of all this, we have successfully conducted a G20 meeting in Kashmir,” he said, while addressing a press conference at BJP State headquarters.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government gives the “highest priority” to farmers, Kishan Reddy expressed delight at organising an international conference as part of the G20 India presidency in Hyderabad. He added that G20 countries and nine guest countries would be participating in the meetings.

“In addition, international organisations working in the agriculture sector, ICRISAT, World Food Programme, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The International Fund for Agricultural Development, and World Bank will participate to discuss on food security, sustainable development, agriculture, and climate change,” the minister said.

