Dharani turns powerful election issue for BRS, Congress

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dharani portal — the Integrated Land Records Management System launched by the State government on Vijayadashami day on October 21, 2020, to offer a one-stop solution for land-related transactions — has turned out to be a political issue between the ruling BRS and Opposition Congress ahead of Assembly elections in December.

The BRS describes Dharani as a gift to farmers but the Congress threatens to scrap it if voted to power. The other political parties too have joined the issue. Though the BRS government says it has brought the ambitious Dharani portal to ensure transparency in land transactions such as mutations, transfers, and so on, the new system has spawned serious civil disputes, giving the opposition parties, Congress in particular, a weapon to attack the ruling party.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy even pledged to “dump the portal into the Bay of Bengal”. On his part, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao used every public meeting to warn people of ‘corrupt system’ coming back if the Congress is voted to power.

Even the BRS ally AIMIM too recently faulted the way Dharani was being implemented. Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi said: “Arey kaika Dharani hein bhai ye (What Dharani is it?), even after the Supreme Court’s direction, the beneficiaries’ names are not being added to it.”

Countering their claims, the chief minister said, “Dharani removal will trigger institutional looting by registration offices and VROs. During the Congress regime, middlemen and brokers reigned supreme.”

Academic research carried out by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, has pointed out: “The attempt to make the Dharani foolproof, the platform itself has become extremely tedious and cumbersome to work on.”

Incidentally, in the last two years, the Congress has launched a massive campaign against the ruling party since the inception of the portal. It has appointed a committee under the leadership of former deputy chief minister Damodar Raja Narsimha and Kodanda Reddy to look into the problems plaguing the portal.

The grand old party has also conducted Dharani Adalat in Adilabad district to elicit the opinion of the people on the portal besides setting up a control room in the party State headquarters.

In every street corner meeting during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accusing him of snatching away people’s lands using the Dharani portal during “night time”.

“Everyday, people will queue up before my office with a request to me to call MRO or collector to rectify errors in their land records on Dharani portal,” said Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, speaking to reporters on Sunday.

Recently, speaking to TNIE, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy challenged the chief minister to go in for polls with his stand to retain the portal, while expressing his commitment to scrap it if Congress isvoted to power.

In spite of the cacophony of political parties over Dharani, it remains to be seen how voters will respond to their claims.

