KTR used Dharani to grab 146.15 acres of Bhoodan land: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy continued his attack against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members on Monday, accusing them of being embroiled in a land grab scheme worth `1,000 using the Dharani portal.

Revanth alleged that IT Minister KT Rama Rao and his associates were the masterminds behind the illicit trade of 146.15 acres of Bhoodan lands in Timmapur village, the ancestral hometown of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference with his party colleagues, Revanth claimed that the Collectors manipulated the Dharani portal after receiving a 30% commission from applicants linked to Rama Rao. He cited a letter dated June 23, 2008, to substantiate his claims.

In that letter, Kishan Reddy, then the BJP Legislative Party leader, requested the addition of Bhoodan land parcels to the survey numbers in Timmapur village.

Revanth pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh Bhoodan Yagna Board had on June 26, 2008, instructed the sub-registrar of Maheshwaram mandal not to register any Bhoodan lands in the specified survey numbers.

“However, with the implementation of the Dharani portal in 2020, these lands mysteriously disappeared from the prohibited list. Consequently, real estate brokers facilitated the registration of these lands, raising questions about Kishan Reddy’s silence on the matter,” Revanth alleged.

Demanding transparency from the State government regarding the ownership of approximately 15,000 acres of Bhoodan land in the Rangareddy district alone, the TPCC chief described the Dharani portal as a “Kalpatharuvu, Kamadhenu, and a duck that lays golden eggs”, suggesting it had become a breeding ground for corruption.

Revanth asserted that if Congress comes to power, the party will dismantle the Dharani portal and replace it with advanced technology for land administration.

He expressed the party’s commitment to ending land conflicts by implementing a comprehensive ‘land title guarantee scheme’ while underscoring the historical significance of land struggles in the fight against the Nizam, feudal landlords, and the Telangana Peasant Armed Struggle.

