Midday meal in Telangana schools gets millet boost

Published: 13th June 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Navya Parvathy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To address the issue of malnutrition and anaemia among children, the Telangana government will now include millet porridge and khichdi in the midday meal scheme for schools across the State. Accordingly, each student up till Class X will receive 250 ml of porridge, made from a combination of fortified ragi powder and jaggery powder, three times a week.

By introducing millets, known for their abundant calcium, protein, and iron content, the State government hope to combat the ‘triple nutrition’ burden – malnutrition, obesity, and anaemia – in Telangana as reported by UNICEF India.

Recognising the crucial role of breakfast in enhancing cognitive function, officials observed that many economically disadvantaged students were attending school on an empty stomach. By expanding the midday meal menu to include millet-based dishes, the concentration and attention levels of these students are expected to improve significantly, according to a senior official from the Education department.

The decision to incorporate millets into the midday meal scheme aligns with the International Year of the Millet. Millets, often referred to as a nutritional powerhouse, offer a plethora of health benefits due to their high nutrient content.

Presently, the midday meal scheme in Telangana includes rice, vegetable curry, sambar, dal, and vegetable biryani. The addition of millet porridge has garnered positive responses from senior officials, who believe it will not only tackle malnutrition but also contribute to the overall well-being of the students.

However, Telangana still faces significant challenges in terms of nutrition. According to National Family & Health Survey-5 data, Telangana ranks lowest among southern States in various nutritional categories.

