Minister duo Ch Malla Reddy-V Srinivas Goud grabs social media attention

To display their appreciation or devotion, people usually perform palabhishekam to portraits of their beloved leaders.

Published: 13th June 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of BK Reddy Colony in Mahabubnagar perform palabhishekam to Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, who is quite popular with his self-deprecating jokes as well as his honest and hilarious speeches, seems to have found a competitor in his Cabinet colleague V Srinivas Goud vis-a-vis social media popularity. 

On Monday, the duo was trending on various SM platforms, obviously for different reasons. The videos of Mahbubnagar people performing palabhishekam (anointed with milk) on Excise Minister Srinivas Goud and Malla Reddy shaking a leg at an awards ceremony went viral on social media.

To display their appreciation or devotion, people usually perform palabhishekam to portraits of their beloved leaders. But, when Srinivas Goud visited Mahbubnagar to participate in some local programmes, the residents of BK Reddy Colony made him sit in a chair and poured milk on him for the “good work” he did for them. The minister, who was apparently delighted at the honour bestowed on him, promised to strive hard for further development of the district.

Meanwhile, 69-year-old Malla Reddy danced to a popular number from Telugu movie DJ Tillu while presenting the awards to the winners of the Telangana Run at Medipally in Hyderabad.

