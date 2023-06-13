N Satyanarayana to head TSRERA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday appointed N Satyanarayana as the new chairperson of the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) and Laxmi Narayana Jannu, Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Retd), and K Srinivas Rao, Director of Town Planning (Retd), as members of the authority, with a tenure of five years.

The State government had earlier issued the Telangana State Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules-2017 on July 31, 2017, with the aim of ensuring transparency, efficiency, and consumer protection in the real estate sector and invited applications on January 16, 2023, for the positions of chairperson and two full-time members.

Satyanarayana has over 25 years of experience in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department and has handled various responsibilities, including urban and infrastructure development, municipal finance, town planning, administrative reforms, sanitation, poverty alleviation, and housing. During his tenure as CDMA commissioner, Satyanarayana provided crucial support to all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State, leading to several national-level awards for ULBs and enhancing the reputation of Telangana as a State with progressive urban administration.

Notable accolades include 26 ULBs receiving awards in 2022, including the Swachh Survekshan-2022 and Indian Swachhata League-2022 awards from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Additionally, Satyanarayana received the Best District Award in MNGRES from MoRD in 2018 and the National Water Award in 2018 from MoWR as the Collector of Kamareddy district.

Under his leadership, significant advancements were made in e-Government services, including online building plan and layout approvals through TSbPASS, BHUVAN-based geo-mapping of properties, and innovative systems such as PPTMS (PP Toilet Monitoring System), PPCMS (Citizen Monitoring System), and PTs (property mutations and assessments). His efforts in introducing citizen-centric services, such as the instant issue of birth and death certificates, received recognition during the Digital Technology Sabha Excellence Awards 2021 in February 2021.

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday appointed N Satyanarayana as the new chairperson of the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) and Laxmi Narayana Jannu, Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Retd), and K Srinivas Rao, Director of Town Planning (Retd), as members of the authority, with a tenure of five years. The State government had earlier issued the Telangana State Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules-2017 on July 31, 2017, with the aim of ensuring transparency, efficiency, and consumer protection in the real estate sector and invited applications on January 16, 2023, for the positions of chairperson and two full-time members. Satyanarayana has over 25 years of experience in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department and has handled various responsibilities, including urban and infrastructure development, municipal finance, town planning, administrative reforms, sanitation, poverty alleviation, and housing. During his tenure as CDMA commissioner, Satyanarayana provided crucial support to all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State, leading to several national-level awards for ULBs and enhancing the reputation of Telangana as a State with progressive urban administration. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Notable accolades include 26 ULBs receiving awards in 2022, including the Swachh Survekshan-2022 and Indian Swachhata League-2022 awards from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Additionally, Satyanarayana received the Best District Award in MNGRES from MoRD in 2018 and the National Water Award in 2018 from MoWR as the Collector of Kamareddy district. Under his leadership, significant advancements were made in e-Government services, including online building plan and layout approvals through TSbPASS, BHUVAN-based geo-mapping of properties, and innovative systems such as PPTMS (PP Toilet Monitoring System), PPCMS (Citizen Monitoring System), and PTs (property mutations and assessments). His efforts in introducing citizen-centric services, such as the instant issue of birth and death certificates, received recognition during the Digital Technology Sabha Excellence Awards 2021 in February 2021.