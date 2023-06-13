National Commission for Women tells Hyderabad cops to speed up probe into Vikarabad woman’s death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the brutal murder of Sirisha, a nursing student, from Kandlapur in Vikarabad district even as the police speeded up the investigation into the case.

The police on Monday sent the viscera samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad to ascertain the exact cause of the death of the woman whose body was found in a water pond with multiple knife injuries and her eyes gouged out on Sunday.

Police are looking at various angles, including rape. The initial postmortem report suggested that the eyes of the victim were stabbed with a sharp object. A second postmortem was also conducted on the body at the house of the victim to ascertain whether she was raped.

The police are also checking her call data as they initially suspected that it was a case of suicide. Sirisha had left her home on Saturday night following an argument with her father, brother and brother-in-law. Her body was found the next day on Sunday.

According to reports, the victim while leaving locked the house from outside and an eyewitness said that he spotted her walking alone. He offered to drop her at her house but she vanished in no time into the darkness.

The police are facing the challenging task to unravel the mystery behind her death as there are no CCTV cameras in the village. They are hoping to get some crucial clues from the FSL report and the call data. The NCW has written to the Director General of Police, Telangana, to arrest Sirish’s killers at the earliest. The Commission has also sought a time-bound investigation into the gruesome death of the woman and a detailed action taken report (ATR).

