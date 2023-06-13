Teach a lesson to Dharani detractors: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

GADWAL: Continuing his tirade against the Congress over its “will dump Dharani portal into Bay of Bengal” comment, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday wanted to know from the leaders of the grand old party whether they want to throw Dharani or the people into the sea.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Integrated District Collectorate Complex in Gadwal, the Chief Minister reiterated that people benefited a lot after the introduction of Dharani, and dumping it into sea is nothing but throwing the people who are using the portal into the sea.

“During my recent visits to Adilabad, Nirmal and Karimnagar, people expressed the view that the government should continue with the Dharani system,” he said.

“People should teach a befitting lesson to those who are opposing the Dharani,” Rao said, adding that it is due to this system, the Rythu Badhu, Rythu Bima and other schemes’ amounts are being directly credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

He said that the registrations too were being done in real-time and the mutations were not taking much time because of Dharani portal.

“Thanks to Dharani, there are no middlemen. People are not facing any problems from VROs or Patwaris. Registrations are being done within 10 minutes,” the Chief Minister said.

“Those who never worked for the welfare of the people are now saying that they would toss the Dharani portal into sea,” he added.

24x7 power supply

Listing out the developmental works initiated by the BRS government in the last nine years, the Chief Minister said: “Andhra Pradesh is just 25 km from here, once you cross Tungabhadra river. But, there is no 24X7 power supply on the other side of the river. We have 24X7 power supply this side of the river.”

The Chief Minister called upon the people to ‘protect’ the BRS in order to ensure that Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu and other welfare schemes would continue to be implemented in the State.

“Once the erstwhile Mahbubnagar was known for migrations. Now, people from neighbouring Raichur and other areas in Karnataka are coming to work in Mahabubnagar,” he said.

The Chief Minister also recalled his padayatra undertaken from Jogulamba to Gadwal during the Statehood movement. During the inauguration of District Collectorate, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said that 21 out of 33 new collectorate complexes have been completed so far in the State.

CONG LEADERS PLACED UNDER HOUSE ARREST

Hyderabad: Congress senior vice-president Mallu Ravi on Monday condemned the house arrest of AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar at Shantinagar village in Gadwal district ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to the Alampur Assembly constituency. In a press statement, he described the arrest of Congress leaders as an “atrocious and cowardly act”. “Is the CM opening the collectorate complex and police buildings for the benefit of public or to show his dictatorial rule? What is the justification in arresting the Congress leaders from the morning when the CM tour is in the evening,” he asked. TPCC working president B Mahesh Goud, meanwhile, said that KCR was not acting like a CM, but a monarch.

