Thousands participate in Telangana Run

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of people joined the Telangana Run organised across the State on Monday as part of decennial celebrations of Telangana formation. In Hyderabad, the city police organised a 2k and a 5K run from the B R Ambedkar statue to Necklace Road.

Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, Minister for Youth Affairs and Culture Srinivas Goud, MLA Danam Nagender, Greater Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Laxmi, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and others flagged off the run.

Several public representatives, police officials, sportspersons and film personalities joined the run.

Renowned singers Mangli, and Ram, shooter Esha Singh and actress Sreeleela enthralled the participants with their performances. Their presence added excitement and enthusiasm among over 4,000 participants.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life, especially youngsters, who turned up in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehmood Ali claimed that under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, Telangana topped the States in terms of development. He added the State was making rapid strides in development and welfare.

Srinivas Goud said that Telangana had no competition in the information technology and industrial sectors. He urged the youth to participate in the implementation of development and welfare schemes. The minister claimed that with reforms and various development initiatives, Telangana became a role model for the entire country.

