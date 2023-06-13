Home States Telangana

Thousands participate in Telangana Run

Srinivas Goud said that Telangana had no competition in the information technology and industrial sectors.

Published: 13th June 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and others flag off Telangana Run from the Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad on Monday

Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and others flag off Telangana Run from the Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Thousands of people joined the Telangana Run organised across the State on Monday as part of decennial celebrations of Telangana formation. In Hyderabad, the city police organised a 2k and a 5K run from the B R Ambedkar statue to Necklace Road.

Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, Minister for Youth Affairs and Culture Srinivas Goud, MLA Danam Nagender, Greater Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Laxmi, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and others flagged off the run.

Several public representatives, police officials, sportspersons and film personalities joined the run.
Renowned singers Mangli, and Ram, shooter Esha Singh and actress Sreeleela enthralled the participants with their performances. Their presence added excitement and enthusiasm among over 4,000 participants.
The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life, especially youngsters, who turned up in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehmood Ali claimed that under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, Telangana topped the States in terms of development. He added the State was making rapid strides in development and welfare.

Srinivas Goud said that Telangana had no competition in the information technology and industrial sectors. He urged the youth to participate in the implementation of development and welfare schemes. The minister claimed that with reforms and various development initiatives, Telangana became a role model for the entire country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Run
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp