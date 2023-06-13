Two girl students commit suicide in educational institutions in Telangana

Home States Telangana

Published: 13th June 2023

HYDERABAD: Two girl students, both teenagers, allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in different educational institutions in Telangana on Tuesday.

A first-year girl student of Intermediate (11th standard) allegedly jumped to death from the fifth floor of her private residential college here, police said.

The girl (16) took admission in the college three days ago. Her parents left for their native place Kamareddy town, over 100 km from Hyderabad, after her admission. Citing health reasons, she returned to her room in the hostel Tuesday morning, they said.

She went to the fifth floor of the building alone and jumped down from the terrace. She suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, they said.

The girl was aloof and homesick ever since she joined the college and asked her roommates about holidays, police said, adding that homesickness is suspected to be the reason for her extreme step.

In another incident, a girl student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana, allegedly died by suicide, police said.

A student of Pre-University Course-I, she was found hanging in the bathroom on the varsity's campus, they said.

The girl was a native of Sangareddy district, a police official said.

As per preliminary information, the exact reasons for the girl taking the extreme step were not known and an investigation is on, the official said.

In March this year, a 16-year-old Intermediate student allegedly died by suicide in his residential college at Narsingi in Hyderabad.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7))

