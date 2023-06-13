Home States Telangana

Woman foils 2 youths’ bid to rape her minor daughter

Sensing that their game was up, the two youths fled the place, leaving her to her fate.

Published: 13th June 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two youths attempted to molest a 15-year-old girl in Kagaznagar in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district on Sunday night but left her to her fate when they came to know police were on their trail.

According to police, the teenage girl, who is in her ninth standard, was sitting in front of her house in Balajinagar when the two youths — Abhilash and Vijay — who arrived on a bike and drugged her. Then, they took her away on their bike with the intent to rape her to a secluded place on the outskirts of Adarshangar Colony.

However, her mother who saw the two assailants rushed to the police and took them to one of the accused’s houses as she knew them. The family members of the accused, called him telling him that the police were after him.

Sensing that their game was up, the two youths fled the place, leaving her to her fate. The dazed girl then began walking back home when the police and her mother found her.

Kagaznagar circle inspector Budha Swamy said that the two youths have been arrested and charged for kidnap and attempt to rape under IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rapeminor daughter
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp