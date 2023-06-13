Woman foils 2 youths’ bid to rape her minor daughter

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two youths attempted to molest a 15-year-old girl in Kagaznagar in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district on Sunday night but left her to her fate when they came to know police were on their trail.

According to police, the teenage girl, who is in her ninth standard, was sitting in front of her house in Balajinagar when the two youths — Abhilash and Vijay — who arrived on a bike and drugged her. Then, they took her away on their bike with the intent to rape her to a secluded place on the outskirts of Adarshangar Colony.

However, her mother who saw the two assailants rushed to the police and took them to one of the accused’s houses as she knew them. The family members of the accused, called him telling him that the police were after him.

Sensing that their game was up, the two youths fled the place, leaving her to her fate. The dazed girl then began walking back home when the police and her mother found her.

Kagaznagar circle inspector Budha Swamy said that the two youths have been arrested and charged for kidnap and attempt to rape under IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

