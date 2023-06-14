Additional Collector found to owe Rs 5,175 fine after man’s death over e-challan in Telangana

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The traffic police seem to adopt two different approaches in punishing people for violation of traffic rules. They appear to be overzealous in going after ordinary citizens. But, when it comes to officials in higher position, the police look the other way though the law is same for all regardless of their position.

A group of youth who searched the Hanamkonda Additional Collector’s car bearing No: TS03EG0123 on the E-challan Website found five challans pending for a total fine amount of Rs 5,175.Of them, one e-challan was raised on April 23, 2022, when the Additional Collector was going to Damera Crossroad. He was fined for overspeeding and dangerous driving. A second fine was imposed on May 14, 2022, for the same violation at Pembarthy in Janagaon district.

In January 2023, his vehicle violated traffic rules at Suthariguda village at Medchal Police Station limits, and on February 16, 2023, at Pembarthy, on March 31, 2023, at Shamshaard Police Station, it violated traffic rules.The challans remain unpaid. But look at how the traffic police act with ordinary citizens.A 52-year-old cloth shop worker died by suicide on May 25, unable to bear the harassment of the police for payment of pending e-Challans.

The traffic police stopped Palakurthy Mogili at Warangal Chowrasta for the clearance of pending traffic challans on May 21 and seized his vehicle. He then went to his village Mallareddypally in Hasanparthy mandal in Hanamkonda district and shared his grief with his son and family members.

He then took pesticide the next day on May 22, in his residence. Later, he was shifted to the MGM Hospital Warangal for treatment.Knowing the incident, the Traffic Sub-Inspector (SI) went to the hospital, handed over the vehicle to Mogili’s son, and gave him Rs 3,000 for medical treatment. On May 25, Mogili died.

The question that remains unanswered is how come the police are not so sincere in serving the law when the additional collector’s car kept violating traffic rules and there were pending challans against him and why were they in a tearing hurry to collect fines from the ordinary people, using strong-arm methods.

When TNIE contacted, Warangal traffic police inspector G Babu Lal denied any bias in collecting fines for violations.“During checking of vehicles, if we find anybody defaulting on clearing pending challans we collect the fine irrespective of their position. We will also seize the vehicle if the violators fail to pay,” explained Babu Lal.

HANAMKONDA: The traffic police seem to adopt two different approaches in punishing people for violation of traffic rules. They appear to be overzealous in going after ordinary citizens. But, when it comes to officials in higher position, the police look the other way though the law is same for all regardless of their position. A group of youth who searched the Hanamkonda Additional Collector’s car bearing No: TS03EG0123 on the E-challan Website found five challans pending for a total fine amount of Rs 5,175.Of them, one e-challan was raised on April 23, 2022, when the Additional Collector was going to Damera Crossroad. He was fined for overspeeding and dangerous driving. A second fine was imposed on May 14, 2022, for the same violation at Pembarthy in Janagaon district. In January 2023, his vehicle violated traffic rules at Suthariguda village at Medchal Police Station limits, and on February 16, 2023, at Pembarthy, on March 31, 2023, at Shamshaard Police Station, it violated traffic rules.The challans remain unpaid. But look at how the traffic police act with ordinary citizens.A 52-year-old cloth shop worker died by suicide on May 25, unable to bear the harassment of the police for payment of pending e-Challans.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The traffic police stopped Palakurthy Mogili at Warangal Chowrasta for the clearance of pending traffic challans on May 21 and seized his vehicle. He then went to his village Mallareddypally in Hasanparthy mandal in Hanamkonda district and shared his grief with his son and family members. He then took pesticide the next day on May 22, in his residence. Later, he was shifted to the MGM Hospital Warangal for treatment.Knowing the incident, the Traffic Sub-Inspector (SI) went to the hospital, handed over the vehicle to Mogili’s son, and gave him Rs 3,000 for medical treatment. On May 25, Mogili died. The question that remains unanswered is how come the police are not so sincere in serving the law when the additional collector’s car kept violating traffic rules and there were pending challans against him and why were they in a tearing hurry to collect fines from the ordinary people, using strong-arm methods. When TNIE contacted, Warangal traffic police inspector G Babu Lal denied any bias in collecting fines for violations.“During checking of vehicles, if we find anybody defaulting on clearing pending challans we collect the fine irrespective of their position. We will also seize the vehicle if the violators fail to pay,” explained Babu Lal.