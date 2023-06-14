Home States Telangana

All set for fourth CFO conclave on Friday

The Conclave will specifically delve into topics such as digital transformation, harnessing the business value of AI, and strategies for maintaining good health.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CII Telangana is set to host the 4th edition of CFO Conclave 2023, focusing on the theme ‘Transcending New Frontiers: Technology, Sustainability, and Governance’. State Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao will deliver the keynote address at the inauguration of the conclave.

The CFO Conclave serves as a platform for finance professionals to discuss strategies and address key challenges in the industry. The event encourages collaboration, innovation, and growth in the finance sector by bringing together leaders from the industry.

The Conclave will specifically delve into topics such as digital transformation, harnessing the business value of AI, and strategies for maintaining good health. These discussions aim to equip finance professionals with valuable insights and strategies to navigate the evolving landscape of technology, sustainability, and governance.

