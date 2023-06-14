Home States Telangana

Can surrogacy be taxed, Telangana High Court asked

A charge was made against M/s Kiran Infertility Centre Pvt. Ltd. for failing to deduct 1% tax from surrogacy cases at the facility.

Published: 14th June 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Should fertility clinics withhold tax on payments provided to surrogate moms?
A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, was asked to weigh in on this intriguing human issue from the perspective of the taxman on Tuesday. A charge was made against M/s Kiran Infertility Centre Pvt. Ltd. for failing to deduct 1% tax from surrogacy cases at the facility.

The assessing officer and the Tribunal refuted the claims of the assessors that the contract was not a “works contract” and that, as a result, no such deduction was required. In its writ petition, Kiran Infertility said that the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act forbids commercial surrogacy and as such there can be no money from the same, much less taxable, income.

After hearing the petitioner’s counsel, the court asked the parties to provide the basic Act on surrogacy and prepare to debate on the question of how the process may be exempted from tax. The matter was adjourned to July 24, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp