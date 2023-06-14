Can surrogacy be taxed, Telangana High Court asked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Should fertility clinics withhold tax on payments provided to surrogate moms?

A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, was asked to weigh in on this intriguing human issue from the perspective of the taxman on Tuesday. A charge was made against M/s Kiran Infertility Centre Pvt. Ltd. for failing to deduct 1% tax from surrogacy cases at the facility.

The assessing officer and the Tribunal refuted the claims of the assessors that the contract was not a “works contract” and that, as a result, no such deduction was required. In its writ petition, Kiran Infertility said that the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act forbids commercial surrogacy and as such there can be no money from the same, much less taxable, income.

After hearing the petitioner’s counsel, the court asked the parties to provide the basic Act on surrogacy and prepare to debate on the question of how the process may be exempted from tax. The matter was adjourned to July 24, 2023.

