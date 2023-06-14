Home States Telangana

Fake baba held for exploiting women sexually in Telangana

The housewife rushed to her parents and revealed the incident, who in turn approached the Task Force police.

Published: 14th June 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 58-year-old fake baba who allegedly forced women into submitting to his sexual desires claiming to have powers of sorcery was arrested by Task Force police on Tuesday.

They also seized threads of different colours, lemons, ayurvedic material, oil tins, lockets, shells, and Rs 25,000 in cash from his possession. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, the arrested fake baba resides at Enumamula Market Area in Warangal.

Speaking to the media persons, Task Force ACP M Jitender Reddy said that the baba, posing as a saint, had forced women into sleeping with him in the recent past. Two days ago, he allegedly tried to molest a housewife who went to him for help to sort out domestic discord while performing rituals.

The housewife rushed to her parents and revealed the incident, who in turn approached the Task Force police. Task Force Inspector K Srinivasa Rao and staff went to the Enumamula Market Gram Panchayat area and raided the baba’s house and took him into custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake baba Jitender Reddy
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp