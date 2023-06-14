Fake baba held for exploiting women sexually in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 58-year-old fake baba who allegedly forced women into submitting to his sexual desires claiming to have powers of sorcery was arrested by Task Force police on Tuesday.

They also seized threads of different colours, lemons, ayurvedic material, oil tins, lockets, shells, and Rs 25,000 in cash from his possession. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, the arrested fake baba resides at Enumamula Market Area in Warangal.

Speaking to the media persons, Task Force ACP M Jitender Reddy said that the baba, posing as a saint, had forced women into sleeping with him in the recent past. Two days ago, he allegedly tried to molest a housewife who went to him for help to sort out domestic discord while performing rituals.

The housewife rushed to her parents and revealed the incident, who in turn approached the Task Force police. Task Force Inspector K Srinivasa Rao and staff went to the Enumamula Market Gram Panchayat area and raided the baba’s house and took him into custody.

WARANGAL: A 58-year-old fake baba who allegedly forced women into submitting to his sexual desires claiming to have powers of sorcery was arrested by Task Force police on Tuesday. They also seized threads of different colours, lemons, ayurvedic material, oil tins, lockets, shells, and Rs 25,000 in cash from his possession. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, the arrested fake baba resides at Enumamula Market Area in Warangal. Speaking to the media persons, Task Force ACP M Jitender Reddy said that the baba, posing as a saint, had forced women into sleeping with him in the recent past. Two days ago, he allegedly tried to molest a housewife who went to him for help to sort out domestic discord while performing rituals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The housewife rushed to her parents and revealed the incident, who in turn approached the Task Force police. Task Force Inspector K Srinivasa Rao and staff went to the Enumamula Market Gram Panchayat area and raided the baba’s house and took him into custody.